Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Leicester keeping tabs on Man City youngster

Manchester City youngster James McAtee is reportedly attracting interest from a number of clubs in England and across Europe.

CaughtOffside reports that James McAtee is attracting a lot of interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The report suggests that Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Leicester are keeping tabs on the youngster.

The 22-year-old is behind in the pecking order at City and could be interested in a move away from the club in order to get regular first-team football.

The report suggests that City could demand a fee exceeding £20 million for the midfielder, who impressed while at loan at Sheffield United last year.

Celtic, Lens, Lille, Feyenoord, Stuttgart and Girona are also reportedly monitoring the England Under-21 international.