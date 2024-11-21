Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Leicester keeping tabs on Man City youngster

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester City youngster James McAtee is reportedly attracting interest from a number of clubs in England and across Europe.

CaughtOffside reports that James McAtee is attracting a lot of interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The report suggests that Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Leicester are keeping tabs on the youngster.

The 22-year-old is behind in the pecking order at City and could be interested in a move away from the club in order to get regular first-team football.

The report suggests that City could demand a fee exceeding £20 million for the midfielder, who impressed while at loan at Sheffield United last year.

Celtic, Lens, Lille, Feyenoord, Stuttgart and Girona are also reportedly monitoring the England Under-21 international.

