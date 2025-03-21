Leeds United star reacts to exit talk

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Greuv insists he is happy at the club, but has refused to rule out a return to Germany in the future.

The Bulgarian midfielder join the Whites from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in 2023 in a £4 million deal.

The 24-year-old has impressed for Leeds United, but has struggled to get back to his best after a knee injury that kept him out for three months this season.

“When I left Bremen, I left my comfort zone,” said Ilia Greuv to German outlet Sport1.

“After all, I was there for eight years and had a great time at Werder. It was a piece of home for me. Then came the offer from Leeds and I was immediately interested.

“Something is happening at the club. And football in England is very different to Germany. The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’m a lot closer to that with the move to Leeds. We’re doing very well at the moment and want to finally make the step up. I live just outside the city, and I can also feel the importance of the club there.”

When asked if he would consider a return to German football in the near future, he said: “Honestly? I don’t know. The goal now is clearly to get promoted with Leeds.

“The Premier League would be an absolute dream for me. I want to play in the best league in the world. I find the Bundesliga very attractive, but for now, I want to continue proving myself in England.”

