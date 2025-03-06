Leeds Utd and Nottingham Forest ponder summer swoop for Wolves star

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a bid for Wolverhampon full-back Hugo Bueno this summer.

TEAMtalk reports that both the clubs are keen on signing the 22-year-old, who has impressed while on loan at Dutch side Feyenoord.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has reportedly been impressed by the full-back’s performances in the Eredivisie, but face strong competition from Nottingham Forest.

Farke sees Bueno as a potential replacement for Junior Firpo, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has also been left impressed and could tempt the full-back with European football next season.