Leeds Utd and Nottingham Forest ponder summer swoop for Wolves star

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a bid for Wolverhampon full-back Hugo Bueno this summer.

TEAMtalk reports that both the clubs are keen on signing the 22-year-old, who has impressed while on loan at Dutch side Feyenoord.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has reportedly been impressed by the full-back’s performances in the Eredivisie, but face strong competition from Nottingham Forest.

Farke sees Bueno as a potential replacement for Junior Firpo, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has also been left impressed and could tempt the full-back with European football next season.

