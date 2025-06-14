Exclusive: Leeds Utd join race for Man City talent as interest grows

Leeds United have joined the list of clubs monitoring Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Ontheminute.com understands that the newly-promoted side are said to be keeping a close eye on Oscar Bobb’s situation, with manager Daniel Farke keen to add creativity and flair to his squad.

According to fresh reports, Leeds have identified Bobb as a potential loan target if Manchester City open the door to a temporary move in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Norwegian international endured an injury-hit 2024/25 campaign, making just four first-team appearances after suffering a fractured leg.

However, his technical quality and high ceiling continue to attract Premier League interest.

Sunderland, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have already been linked with a permanent move for Bobb, and Leeds’ entry into the race adds further intrigue.

City, however, may be reluctant to sanction an exit given Bobb’s homegrown status and potential importance to Pep Guardiola’s squad next season.