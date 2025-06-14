Exclusive: Newcastle United initiate contact for Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Inter target

Newcastle United have made contact with Udinese regarding Slovenian defender Jaka Bijol.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Magpies have now gathered all key information about the 26-year-old and are weighing up a move in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Slovenia centre-back Jaka Bijol. Photo by Shutterstock.

This development comes just days after Leeds United opened negotiations with Udinese. Leeds remain keen on securing Bijol as a defensive partner for Joe Rodon, but Newcastle’s entry could complicate the situation.

Bijol is under contract until 2027 and impressed in Serie A last season, making 34 appearances and helping Udinese keep eight clean sheets.

While Leeds have advanced in talks, Newcastle’s interest is described as serious and concrete. The Slovenian international is open to a Premier League move, with both clubs now positioning themselves to secure his signature before the transfer window heats up.

Nottingham Forest and Inter Milan have also been keeping an eye on the defender, with Udinese reportedly prepared to sell for the right offer.