Exclusive: Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Inter ponder move for Udinese star

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a move for Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol, who has been instrumental in Slovenia’s impressive defensive record at EURO 2024.

Slovenia’s passage to the knockout stages, their first in a major international tournament, was largely due to their solid defense, which conceded only two goals in the competition so far.

Ontheminute.com understand that both Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Inter are keeping an eye on the 25-year-old Slovenian defender and could make a move after the Euros.

Udinese are reportedly prepared to sell Jaka Bijol for the right offer, setting the stage for a potential transfer battle.

Nottingham Forest are in need of a new centre-back with Moussa Niakhate set to leave for Lyon and Murillo being linked with a big move to Chelsea.