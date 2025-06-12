Leeds United in talks for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Inter target

Leeds United have opened talks with Udinese to sign Slovenian centre-back Jaka Bijol, according to TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old is seen as a key defensive target as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his backline in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol. Photo by Shutterstock.

Bijol, who has a contract with Udinese until 2027, played 34 Serie A games in 2024/25, helping his team keep eight clean sheets.

Leeds plan to pair him with Joe Rodon, while Pascal Struijk will serve as cover following Max Wober’s exit.

The Whites face competition from Premier League clubs, but are currently leading the chase. Bijol is reportedly open to the Premier League challenge and views Leeds’ proposal as highly appealing.

Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Inter Milan have all been keeping an eye on the defender, with Udinese reportedly prepared to sell for the right offer.