Leeds Utd and Sheffield Utd ponder January swoop for Aston Villa youngster

Leeds United and Sheffield United are reportedly considering making a move for Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry.

Louie Barry has impressed while on loan at Stockport, scoring an impressive 15 goals, attracting interest from several clubs.

The Daily Mail reports that both Leeds United and Sheffield United are interested in signing the 21-year-old in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa sporting director Monchi has reportedly yet to decide on the future of Barry, who has previously spent time as a Barcelona trainee.

Barry signed a contract extension with Aston Villa in August and re-joined Stockport on loan for a second season, after also having spent the 2023-24 season at the club.