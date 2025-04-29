Leeds Utd eye summer move for Newcastle Utd midfielder

Leeds United are considering a summer swoop for Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff, according to The i Paper.

Fresh off their promotion to the Premier League, the Whites are already plotting their next moves to strengthen the squad.

Sean Longstaff, a Newcastle academy graduate, has struggled for regular minutes this season and will soon enter the final year of his contract. Leeds see the 27-year-old as a proven Premier League talent who could add valuable experience to their midfield.

With 213 appearances for the Magpies, including Champions League action, Longstaff’s versatility and box-to-box style make him an attractive option.

Manager Daniel Farke is keen on players with top-flight experience, while the club’s recruitment team is taking a data-driven approach.

A move in the 2025 summer transfer window could suit both parties as Leeds gear up for their Premier League return.