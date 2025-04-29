Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Aston Villa and Spurs target sent Man Utd warning by club legend

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has warned Wolves star Matheus Cunha over moving to Old Trafford this summer.

Scholes claims that Manchester United is ‘such a bade place to go’, after reports claiming that Cunha is close to agreeing a 2025 summer transfer window move to Old Trafford.

Wolves star Matheus Cunha. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports last week suggested that Manchester United have ‘an agreement in place’ for the Wolves forward to join the club this summer and that they will trigger the £62.5 million release clause that Cunha has in his contract, early in the transfer window.

Scholes wrote in his TNT Sports column: “He looks like he’s got the attributes that Ruben Amorim wants. He knows that physically, his team are just not strong or quick enough, so Matheus Cunha is obviously athletic, and he’s got quality with 15 league goals this season.”

Scholes continued: “I just worry for any signing coming to Manchester United at the minute. It just feels like it’s such a bad place to go. The quality of play right now is so poor.

“And with Cunha, is he a centre-forward or is he a wide player? There’s no doubt that he has quality, and of course, it would be nice to sign him.

“But I worry about where he fits in. You can sign the best three players in the world, and I think they’ll struggle coming into this team at the minute, but they’ve got to start somewhere.”

Cunha has been a key player for Wolves this season, scoring 11 goals, and recently signed a new long-term contract at the club until 2029.

The highly-rated forward has been strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Aston Villa and Napoli are also reportedly all ‘admirers’ of the Wolves star.