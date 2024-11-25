Man Utd, Spurs, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Napoli tracking Wolves star

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs as well as Napoli.

TBR Football reports that Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Napoli are all ‘admirers’ of the Woves star.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and the recruitment staff at the club have reportedly been impressed by Cunha’s performances this season.

Matheus Cunha has scored seven goals in 13 Premier League games so far this season.

Wolves are expected to reject bids for Cunha in the January transfer window, but could be prepared to cash in on the forward at the end of the season.