Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, Spurs and Man Utd given £60m price tag for Brazilian star

Wolves have placed a massive £60million price tag on Brazil international star Matheus Cunha.

The highly-rated forward has been linked with Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in the 2025 January transfer window.

Wolves are keen to keep the 25-year-old at the club as they fight for survival in the Premier League and have placed the massive price gag on the forward, according to the Mirror.

Sky Sports claim Wolves want a £60million bid if they are to consider selling the forward in January.

Matheus Cunha’s contract at Wolves expires in June 2027 and there have been talks over a new deal.