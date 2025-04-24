Man Utd ‘have agreement in place’ for Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Aston Villa, Spurs and Chelsea target

Manchester United reportedly already have an agreement in place for the transfer of Matheus Cunha.

Goal Brazil reports that United have ‘an agreement in place’ for the Wolves forward to join the club in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The report claims that Manchester United will trigger the £62.5 million release clause that Cunha has in his contract, early in the transfer window.

Cunha has been a key player for Wolves this season, scoring 11 goals, and recently signed a new long-term contract at the club until 2029.

The highly-rated forward has been strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Aston Villa and Napoli are also reportedly all ‘admirers’ of the Wolves star.