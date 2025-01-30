Leeds Utd close in on deal for Newcastle defender

Leeds United are confident of completing the signing of Matthew Targett from Newcastle United before this weekend.

The Northern Echo reports that the talks between Leeds and Newcastle are entering the final stages and a deal is expected to be completed in the 2025 January transfer window.

Matthew Targett is behind in the pecking order at St James’ Park and would be interested in a move to get regular first-team football.

The defender has made just one league appearance for the Magpies this season.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is keen to strengthen his options at left-back, with Junior Firpo expected to leave the club in the summer.

Reports suggest that Targett will join Leeds on a loan until the end of the season and then make it permanent when his contract with Newcastle expires at the end of the season.