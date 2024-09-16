Leeds Utd plan shock January move for Sunderland star

Leeds United are reportedly planning to make a shock January move for Sunderland youngster Eliezer Mayenda.

Football Insider reports that Leeds United have placed the young forward on their list of potential targets for the January transfer window.

The report suggests that Sunderland will have high demands if they are to let Mayenda leave for a potential promotion rival this season.

Eliezer Mayenda has made a strong start to the Championship season and has earned the youngster several plaudits.

The Spain youth international joined Sunderland in a £500,000 deal from French side Sochaux in the summer of 2023.