Leicester City and Crystal Palace keeping tabs on Midtjylland youngster

Leicester City and Crystal Palace are reportedly showing interest in Midtjylland forward Franculino Dju.

Danish outlet Bold reports that the two Premier League clubs are watching the Guinea-Bissau youngster, who came through Benfica’s academy.

Both clubs have reportedly had scouts to keep close eye on Franculino Dju.

The 20-year-old recently signed a new long-term contract with the Danish side, which expires in 2029.

Franculino has previously been linked with Besiktas, Bayer Leverkusen and Torino after impressing since joining Midtjylland in the summer of 2023.

Reports claim that Midtjylland are looking for at least £11 million if they are to consider selling the talented forward this summer.

Franculino was the most scoring teenager in European football in the 2023-2024 season, according to Midtjylland’s website.