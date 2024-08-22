Leverkusen director hints at exit for Newcastle and Crystal Palace target

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has hinted that Odilon Kossounou could leave the club.

When asked by Sport.de if Odilon Kossounou might still leave the club, Simon Rolfes said: “I can’t say. In general, he is a player we are planning with.

“However, it is certainly possible that there may still be one or two changes in our squad.”

German outlet Kicker reported yesterday that the centre-back was on the verge of moving to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have been strongly linked with the defender, while Newcastle United have also shown an interest in the Ivorian recently.

Kossounou is expected to bring in around €45million to Leverkusen for the highly-rated 24-year-old.