Leverkusen join Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham in chase for winger

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. Photo by Shutterstock.

Bayer Leverkusen is the latest club showing keen interest in Leeds United’s winger, Crysencio Summerville, as per a report from Bild.

Crysencio Summerville, who has also caught the eye of Liverpool and Tottenham, has a growing list of admirers including AC Milan, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle.

The 22-year-old Dutch forward, who began his career at Feyenoord and joined Leeds in 2020, has notably excelled this season with 18 goals and nine assists.

Primarily a left winger but also effective on the right, the Bayer Leverkusen‘s contract with Leeds extends till 2026.

This summer represents a pivotal moment for Leeds, as they decide whether to cash in on Summerville’s breakout season or secure his future at Elland Road with a new contract.

