Leverkusen join Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham in chase for winger

Bayer Leverkusen is the latest club showing keen interest in Leeds United’s winger, Crysencio Summerville, as per a report from Bild.

Crysencio Summerville, who has also caught the eye of Liverpool and Tottenham, has a growing list of admirers including AC Milan, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle.

The 22-year-old Dutch forward, who began his career at Feyenoord and joined Leeds in 2020, has notably excelled this season with 18 goals and nine assists.

Primarily a left winger but also effective on the right, the Bayer Leverkusen‘s contract with Leeds extends till 2026.

This summer represents a pivotal moment for Leeds, as they decide whether to cash in on Summerville’s breakout season or secure his future at Elland Road with a new contract.