Liverpool and Man Utd target Wolves star

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Photo by Shutterstock.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Wolves left wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Give Me Sports reports that incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is keen to make Ait-Nouri his first signing as United manager.

Amorim and United are considering a move for the 23-year-old, due to the injury problems of England international Luke Shaw in recent years.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is also keen on signing Ait-Nouri, despite already having Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in the position.

The report suggests that United and Liverpool could make a move for Rayan Ait-Nouri in the January transfer window.

