Liverpool and Man Utd target Wolves star

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Wolves left wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Give Me Sports reports that incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is keen to make Ait-Nouri his first signing as United manager.

Amorim and United are considering a move for the 23-year-old, due to the injury problems of England international Luke Shaw in recent years.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is also keen on signing Ait-Nouri, despite already having Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in the position.

The report suggests that United and Liverpool could make a move for Rayan Ait-Nouri in the January transfer window.