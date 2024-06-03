Liverpool and Spurs join Newcastle in race for €25m Lyon star

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Newcastle United in the pursuit of Lyon’s talented attacker Rayan Cherki, according to French outlet Sports Zone.

Cherki is increasingly likely to leave Lyon this summer, and the Premier League clubs have made initial contact regarding a potential move in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Lyon star Rayan Cherki. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 19-year-old is evaluating his options as he looks to advance his promising career. Despite his potential, he has struggled to secure a consistent role in Lyon’s team following the departure of Laurent Blanc.

Reports indicate that a fee of around €25 million (approximately £21.3 million) could be sufficient to secure Rayan Cherki‘s services, making him a potential bargain if he fulfills his promise.

Liverpool and Tottenham are both in the market for a new winger, and Cherki’s versatility as an attacking midfielder or winger on either flank makes him an appealing option. The coming weeks will reveal if either club makes a concrete bid for the young star.