Liverpool, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest eyeing summer move for Algerian star

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Arsenal, and Nottingham Forest are eyeing a summer move for Algerian star Mohamed Amoura.

The 24-year-old forward, currently impressing at Wolfsburg, is valued between €35–40 million.

Wolfsburg originally secured Amoura on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise, with a €14.5 million purchase option.

The Bundesliga side are now ready to cash in on the forward in the upcoming transfer window.

Amoura’s explosive pace and strong Bundesliga form have caught the attention of top European clubs.

While Eintracht Frankfurt and others show interest, English teams appear to be leading the chase to sign the forward in the 2025 summer transfer window.

With 10 goals and 8 assists this season, Amoura’s stock is rising fast. His contract situation and rising market value make him a hot prospect in the upcoming transfer window.