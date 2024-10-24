Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid target insists Man Utd is not on his mind

Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras insists he is fully focused on Benfica and not thinking about a return to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old left Manchester United in July to join Benfica and has become a key player for the Portuguese outfit.

Manchester United have a buy-back clause of €20 million included in Carreras’ contract, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

But the Spain Under-21 international insists that he is not thinking about a return to Old Trafford, with reports suggesting that Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid also being interested in the defender.

“No,” Alvaro Carreras told A Bola. “I do what’s best for Benfica and I’m completely focused here.

“I’m trying to remain at the same level, help the team as much as possible. Since I arrived here I’ve said this, I’m just another member of the team and it’s about continuing to work.”

United manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that the club have a buy-back clause that they can exercise.

“I think the process is perfect,” Ten Hag said. “We loan him to Preston, he got back, then we loan him to Granada, he didn’t play so much there, and of course we, all the time, observed him and now we had the opportunity to sell him.

“But we have a buy-back (clause) so we have control of the situation, I think that’s what he needed.

“From Preston, then go to La Liga, go to Portugal (with Benfica), every time stepping up to a higher club and a better league. Now we have to see and assess the situation if he can be an option for us.

“But playing at Man Utd is not so easy, playing in the Premier League for Manchester United is not so easy. You need experience, also development. You get development from playing for better clubs and in better leagues.”

The Manchester Evening News reports that United have until 2026 to exercise the buy-back clause.