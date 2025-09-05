Liverpool beat Newcastle after Parma blocked higher bid for teen star

Parma CEO Federico Cherubini has revealed that his club turned down a more lucrative offer from Newcastle United in order to grant Giovanni Leoni his dream move to Liverpool.

Newcastle tabled a higher bid for the 18-year-old centre-back during the summer transfer window, but Parma respected the player’s desire to join Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Leoni went on to complete his switch to Anfield, sealing a move that could prove significant for Liverpool’s long-term defensive plans.

Cherubini explained that the decision was about more than finances, emphasising the importance of supporting the player’s wishes.

Cherubini told Gazzetta di Parma: “We rejected a higher offer from Newcastle for Leoni.

“But plans have changed with Liverpool. I’ve always said the club wanted to keep Giovanni, and he’s always said he’d be happy to stay.

“We even turned down an offer from Newcastle, which was more advantageous than the one Liverpool eventually made.

“When the Reds came forward, our plans changed: both because the offer was very attractive and because Giovanni made it clear he was very happy to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Liverpool fans will see this as a major boost, with Leoni regarded as one of Italy’s brightest young defensive talents.

The teenager has already impressed with Parma’s youth system and is tipped for a bright future.