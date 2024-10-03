Liverpool join race for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Man Utd target

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, whose contract is due to expire next summer.

Mohamed Salah has hinted that the 2023/24 season could be his final campaign at Anfield, leaving the club searching for a high-caliber replacement to maintain their attacking prowess.

Karim Adeyemi has drawn attention with his outstanding performances, including a hat-trick in Dortmund’s recent 7-1 Champions League victory over Celtic.

Although the young forward is under contract with the German side until 2027, his early-season form has made him a hot target for several elite European clubs.

German outlet BILD suggest that Liverpool may be willing to table a bid of around €50 million (£42.6 million) to bring Adeyemi to Merseyside, as they look to secure a dynamic forward capable of filling Salah’s shoes.

The 22-year-old has previously also been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester United.