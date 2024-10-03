Liverpool join race for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Man Utd target

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Photo by Shutterstock.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, whose contract is due to expire next summer.

Mohamed Salah has hinted that the 2023/24 season could be his final campaign at Anfield, leaving the club searching for a high-caliber replacement to maintain their attacking prowess.

Karim Adeyemi has drawn attention with his outstanding performances, including a hat-trick in Dortmund’s recent 7-1 Champions League victory over Celtic.

Although the young forward is under contract with the German side until 2027, his early-season form has made him a hot target for several elite European clubs.

German outlet BILD suggest that Liverpool may be willing to table a bid of around €50 million (£42.6 million) to bring Adeyemi to Merseyside, as they look to secure a dynamic forward capable of filling Salah’s shoes.

The 22-year-old has previously also been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

