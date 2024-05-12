Liverpool lining up shock move for Newcastle star

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Liverpool have set their sights on Newcastle United’s standout performer Anthony Gordon, with an ambitious transfer bid in the works.

Valued at £100 million by Newcastle, Anthony Gordon has made significant contributions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists.

His impressive performance has not only earned him a spot in the England team but also the attention of Liverpool, who see him as a key target in their first transfer window post-Jurgen Klopp.

The Daily Star reports that Liverpool’s interest stems partly from Gordon’s lifelong support for the club, a sentimental edge they hope to leverage in negotiations in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Despite Newcastle’s high valuation, financial pressures might compel them to consider offers, making a potential move back to Merseyside for the former Evertonian increasingly likely.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR