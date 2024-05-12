Liverpool lining up shock move for Newcastle star

Liverpool have set their sights on Newcastle United’s standout performer Anthony Gordon, with an ambitious transfer bid in the works.

Valued at £100 million by Newcastle, Anthony Gordon has made significant contributions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists.

His impressive performance has not only earned him a spot in the England team but also the attention of Liverpool, who see him as a key target in their first transfer window post-Jurgen Klopp.

The Daily Star reports that Liverpool’s interest stems partly from Gordon’s lifelong support for the club, a sentimental edge they hope to leverage in negotiations in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Despite Newcastle’s high valuation, financial pressures might compel them to consider offers, making a potential move back to Merseyside for the former Evertonian increasingly likely.