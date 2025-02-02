Liverpool make bid for Aston Villa, Man Utd, Newcastle, Brighton, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund target

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an offer for Red Star Belgrade wonderkid Andrija Maksimovic.

Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle, Brighton, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have previously been strongly linked with the youngster.

Maksimovic’s agent has now revealed that Liverpool are also vying for the signature of the 17-year-old midfielder.

His agent, Zoran Stojadinovic, has confirmed interest, stating via the Sunday Express: “It’s no secret, there are some [offers].

“Liverpool are among them, Aston Villa, Leipzig and Atletico Madrid so all the clubs from the top leagues have shown serious interest.

“And then we get to whether the price is €12million [£10m] or €20m [£16.7m], so they say ‘let’s see if it’s €20m by June’.

“If the price was €10m [£8.4m] and he could go, Maksimovic would have already been sold.”

The 17-year-old has impressed for Red Star Belgrade, grabbing the attention of top European clubs.

Andrija Maksimovic has also attracted interest from Juventus, Napoli, and Sevilla.

First-team opportunities are likely to play a crucial role in Maksimovic’s decision over his future.