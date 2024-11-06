Chelsea to make €10m bid for Aston Villa, Man Utd, Newcastle, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund target

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make an opening bid of €10 million for Red Star Belgrade wonderkid Andrija Maksimovic.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports of the ‘opening offer’ planned by Chelsea for the January transfer window.

Red Star wonderkid Andrija Maksimovic. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 17-year-old has impressed for Red Star Belgrade, grabbing the attention of top European clubs.

Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund are also reported to be keen on signing Maksimovic.

Andrija Maksimovic has also attracted interest from Juventus, Napoli, and Sevilla.

First-team opportunities are likely to play a crucial role in Maksimovic’s decision over his future.