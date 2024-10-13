Exclusive: Aston Villa join race for Man Utd, Newcastle, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund target

Aston Villa have entered the competition for Red Star Belgrade’s rising star, Andrija Maksimovic.

The 17-year-old Serbian midfielder recently showcased his talent in a Champions League match against Inter Milan, grabbing the attention of top European clubs.

Alongside Manchester United, Newcastle, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund, Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa are now closely monitoring his situation.

Andrija Maksimovic, valued at €3 million by Red Star, has also attracted interest from Juventus, Napoli, and Sevilla.

Despite limited senior appearances, his potential is undeniable.

Villa’s interest highlights the growing race to secure his signature, with first-team opportunities likely to play a crucial role in his decision-making.