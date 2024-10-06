Exclusive: Man Utd join Newcastle, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund race for Serbian wonderkid

Manchester United join rivals in chase for Red Star’s Serbian wonderkid Andrija Maksimovic.

The 17-year-old impressed in Red Star’s recent Champions League clash against Inter Milan, despite their defeat.

Maksimovic’s standout performance has caught the eye of top European clubs, including Manchester United, who Ontheminute.com now understands join Newcastle United, Brighton, and Borussia Dortmund in monitoring the young midfielder.

With only four senior appearances under his belt, Andrija Maksimovic‘s potential is clear, and Red Star have put a €3 million price tag on the youngster.

Clubs like Juventus, Napoli and Sevilla have also been linked with the youngster. While he remains at Red Star for now, regular first-team football could be key to his development, as he carefully considers his next career step.