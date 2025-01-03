Liverpool ponder shock move for Nottingham Forest star

Liverpool are reportedly considering a shock move for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson.

The Sun reports that Liverpool are tracking the highly-rated former Newcastle United midfielder.

The report claims that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Anderson’s last six games and they have been impressed by what they have seen.

The 22-year-old joined Forest in a £35million deal from Newcastle in the summer and he has enjoyed a brilliant season at City Ground.

Liverpool have identified the player as a target, but Forest are under no pressure to sell the midfielder.