Liverpool reject moves from Crystal Palace and Ipswich for youngster

Liverpool have rejected approaches from both Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town for winger Ben Doak.

Sky Sports News reports that Liverpool turned down the offers from their Premier League rivals, as neither team met their valuation for the 19-year-old.

Crystal Palace has shown strong interest in Doak, making him one of their top targets in the 2025 January transfer window.

Ipswich, on the other hand, are yet to decide whether to make a higher bid closer to Liverpool’s asking price.

Doak is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, where he earned the EFL Young Player of the Month award for December.