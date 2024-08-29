Liverpool reject Nottingham Forest bid for player

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a cash plus player offer from Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Athletic reports that the bid from Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher was rejected as it did not come close to Liverpool’s £25 million to £30 million valuation of the player.

Liverpool are not interested in selling their goalkeeper so close to transfer deadline day.

Nottingham Forest proposed a deal which would have seen goalkeeper Matt Turner move to Liverpool along with a fee.

Forest are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper before the transfer window closes and Kelleher was just one of a number of potential targets.