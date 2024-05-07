Liverpool, West Ham and Aston Villa target French defender

Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham are vying for Brest’s left-back Bradley Locko, as his performances in Ligue 1 catch the eye of Premier League clubs.

The 22-year-old has been instrumental in Brest’s surprising push for a Champions League spot, appearing in all 32 league games this season and contributing three assists.

With a contract running until June 2027, Bradley Locko is noted for his “huge potential”, ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Football Insider reports that Liverpool seeks to bolster their defense due to Andy Robertson’s injury struggles, while Aston Villa prepares for their Champions League campaign.

Locko, also selected for Thierry Henry’s Olympics squad, moved to Brest from Stade Reims in summer 2023 following a successful loan stint.