Liverpool willing to include Nunez in swap deal

Liverpool were willing to include Darwin Nunez in an attempt for a swap deal for Joao Felix this summer.

Felix reportedly turned down offers from Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool this summer to say in Spain and join Barcelona.

Reports in Mundo Deportivo claims Liverpool were even prepared to include Nunez in a deal to sign the Portuguese playmaker from Atletico Madrid.

Felix failed to make the expected impact at Chelsea, while on loan last season, but attracted interest from a number of top European clubs this summer.

The Portugal international ended up joining Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid.