Luton sign former Liverpool, Chelsea and Crystal Palace star

Championship side Luton Town have confirmed the signing of Victor Moses on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old Nigerian winger has joined Luton Town on a free transfer after leaving Russian side Spartak Moscow.

Luton manager Rob Edwards told the club’s official website: “Victor is one we’ve been talking to for quite a while. He trained with us last week and played 60 minutes in a behind closed doors game, and we made a decision because we think he’s able to come in and help us.

“He gives us more strength in depth and versatility, because he’s someone who can play both sides or as a number ten.

“He’s played for so many different clubs in different ways and shapes, and under different managers, so he’s tactically aware. We think he’s someone who can provide some really good competition for us.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him and expect too much too soon. He’s not going to come in and start the games straight away. He’s got to get used to what we do and how we play, but he’s fit, he’s able to come in and affect it now, and he definitely makes the squad stronger.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Victor Moses to the club’s official website

“I had a few offers from Europe, but I said to my agent that I set my mind on staying over here, and here we are. I’m very pleased and honoured to be at this club and I just can’t wait to get going.

“I spoke to Rob before I came, I spoke to the directors and they told me the plan and the history of the club, and I just want to be part of the success.

“I want to come here and enjoy my football, work hard for the club and for the team, and get back to where we belong in the Premier League.”

Victor Moses has previously played for the likes of Chelsea, Wigan and Crystal Palace, but has also had loan spells at the likes of Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham.