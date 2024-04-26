Major update on Man City’s 115 alleged Financial Fair Play breaches

Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters has announced that a hearing date has been established to address the 115 Financial Fair Play charges against Manchester City.

Last February, the league accused the Treble winners of financial discrepancies starting from the 2009-10 season.

The charges involve misreporting finances and not cooperating with investigations.

Richard Masters said: “The hearing into Manchester City’s 115 charges will take place in the near future.”

Although Masters withheld specific dates, he confirmed the proceedings would occur soon, with rumors suggesting a commencement in autumn.

This timeline means Manchester City might not receive a verdict until summer 2025.

City has strongly denied all allegations, setting the stage for a significant legal battle in the Premier League’s history.