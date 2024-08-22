Man Utd agree deal to sign Wolves, Crystal Palace and RB Salzburg target

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Mali international midfielder Sekou Kone.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United have agreed to sign the youngster from Guidars FC.

The 18-year-old has been linked with several clubs, but United have agreed a deal for the youngster earlier today, according to Romano.

Sekou Kone will join the Manchester United Under-21 team. United sees Kone as an long term option for the No 6 spot in the team.

Kone has previously been linked with the likes of Wolves, Crystal Palace and RB Salzburg.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR