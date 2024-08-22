Man Utd agree deal to sign Wolves, Crystal Palace and RB Salzburg target

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Mali international midfielder Sekou Kone.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United have agreed to sign the youngster from Guidars FC.

The 18-year-old has been linked with several clubs, but United have agreed a deal for the youngster earlier today, according to Romano.

Sekou Kone will join the Manchester United Under-21 team. United sees Kone as an long term option for the No 6 spot in the team.

Kone has previously been linked with the likes of Wolves, Crystal Palace and RB Salzburg.