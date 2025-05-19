Man Utd and Barca eye move for Aston Villa star

Manchester United and Barcelona are both showing serious interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, as transfer speculation grows over the Argentine’s future.

Martinez, who helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, appeared emotional as he waved to fans following Villa’s 2-0 win over Tottenham – fuelling rumours of a exit in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Photo by Shutterstock.

Despite signing a contract extension until 2029, Martinez could now be on the move, with both European giants reportedly preparing offers.

According to Argentine TV channel DSports, the 31-year-old has proposals from both United and Barca.

United are considering options following Andre Onana’s inconsistent debut season. Meanwhile, Barcelona are looking for cover as Marc-Andre ter Stegen battles injury.

Villa manager Unai Emery has remained quiet on Martinez’s future.