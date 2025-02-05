Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle keeping tabs on Crystal Palace star

Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle are reportedly among the clubs keeping tba son Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Philippe Mateta has impressed for Crystal Palace since Oliver Glasner took over as manager at the club in February 2024, scoring 26 goals.

TBR Football reports that seven Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on the striker, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle among those.

Crystal Palace recently triggered a 12-month extension to Mateta’s contract, with the new deal keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

West Ham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also keeping a eye one the striker, according to TBR Football.