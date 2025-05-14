Man Utd eye shock move for Nottingham Forest star

Manchester United are weighing up a surprise summer move for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi following a dismal season at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are expected to be active in the upcoming transfer window, with attacking reinforcements a top priority in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Hudson-Odoi has impressed at Forest, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 29 Premier League appearances. His versatility and direct style have caught the attention of several top clubs.

Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth reports that “Manchester United [are] keeping [an] eye on Callum Hudson-Odoi’s situation at Nottingham Forest,” with his current deal expiring next summer. Talks over a new contract are ongoing.

Sheth also revealed last month that Roma and Napoli were interested, along with other unnamed English clubs – one of which now appears to be United. Hudson-Odoi’s future remains wide open.