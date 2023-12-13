Man Utd face injury crisis as 13 players to miss Liverpool clash

Manchester United’s injury crisis has worsened as 13 players are potentially unavailable ahead of the clash with Liverpool this weekend.

Defensive pair Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw limped off in United’s Champions League tie with Bayern Munich last night.

Maguire seemed to be struggling with an groin issue, while Shaw was taken off at half-time due to a possible hamstring problem.

With Maguire and Shaw added last night, United now face potentially 13 players out of this weekend’s trip.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial missed the clash with Bayern due to illness.

Victor Lindelof (knock), Casemiro (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Lisandro Martinez (ankle), Christian Eriksen (knee), Mason Mount (leg), Amad Diallo (knee), Bruno Fernandes (suspended) and Jadon Sancho (disciplinary) also looks set to miss the clash with Liverpool.