Man Utd favorites to sign Ipswich Town star

Manchester United are reportedly favorites to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are ready to step up their pursuit of the 22-year-old striker in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The report suggests that there have been talks between the hierarchy at Manchester United over a move for Liam Delap.

Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the highly-rated striker.

Delap has a clause in his contract at Ipswich Town which allows him to leave for £40 million if the club are relegated from the Premier League.

The England Under 21 international has scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season for Ipswich Town, despite of the club’s struggles.