Man Utd in talks to sign young defender

Manchester United are reportedly in active talks to sign 17-year-old left-back Diego Leon from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that a $4 million deal is under negotiation, with Leon’s agents also involved in the talks.

Diego Leon has made 19 league appearances this season, showcasing his potential as a future talent.

This move aligns with United’s strategy of investing in promising young players, similar to their previous signings of Sekou Kone and Chido Obi-Martin.

If the transfer proceeds, Leon would likely join United after turning 18 in April 2025, adhering to FIFA regulations on international moves for minors.