Man Utd in talks to sign young defender

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United are reportedly in active talks to sign 17-year-old left-back Diego Leon from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that a $4 million deal is under negotiation, with Leon’s agents also involved in the talks.

Diego Leon has made 19 league appearances this season, showcasing his potential as a future talent.

This move aligns with United’s strategy of investing in promising young players, similar to their previous signings of Sekou Kone and Chido Obi-Martin.

If the transfer proceeds, Leon would likely join United after turning 18 in April 2025, adhering to FIFA regulations on international moves for minors.

