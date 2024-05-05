Man Utd injury problems mount as star player ruled out for the rest of the season

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has been sidelined with a muscle injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the Premier League season and casting doubt on his FA Cup Final appearance.

The 31-year-old defender’s absence compounds a deepening injury crisis for United, with several key defenders, including Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, and Jonny Evans, also battling fitness issues.

United confirmed that Harry Maguire, who has been a consistent presence in the backline, will miss about three weeks, putting his participation against Manchester City in the FA Cup Final on May 25 in jeopardy.

This latest injury leaves manager Erik ten Hag scrambling for defensive options for the upcoming match against Crystal Palace.

The injury woes are a significant concern as Manchester United has conceded a record number of goals this season, with their defense under heavy scrutiny.