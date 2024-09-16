Man Utd legend claims Ten Hag’s side is the ‘worst in United history’

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has criticized manager Erik Ten Hag, claiming his team is the ‘worst in United history’.

Yorke also claimed that Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are ‘a million miles away’ from winning the Premier League.

Dwight Yorke told beIN Sports: “We are a million miles away from winning the Premier League.

“When talking about the current manager, this was a person to take us forward, and we thought after the first season this was the guy

“What has happened, yes we have managed to win the FA Cup, but the identity in terms of how we play, where we finish, goals conceded, is the worst in our history since the Premier League started in 1992…”