Man Utd lining up move for Nottingham, Liverpool and Brentford target

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier this summer, according to German outlet Bild.

The Red Devils aim to bolster their attacking options to support forward Rasmus Hojlund.

United have made an enquiry about Maximilian Beier, a 21-year-old forward who scored 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Hoffenheim are reportedly seeking the full payment of his £27.5 million release clause, if they are to let Beier leave in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Manchester United face competition from Liverpool, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, as well as Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, who are also keen on the talented striker.