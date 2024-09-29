Man Utd lining up shock move for Sunderland star

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

The Sun reports that Manchester United are considering making a move for Patterson as they look for a new understudy to Andre Onana.

Anthony Patterson is reported to be ‘firmly in their sights’ with the arrival likely to spell the end of Altay Bayindir’s time at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace and Liverpool have also shown interest in Patterson. Both clubs looking at him as a understudy to their current No 1.

Sunderland are reportedly looking for around £20million for Patterson.