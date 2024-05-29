Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City move to sign Bundesliga star

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are all showing keen interest in RB Leipzig’s playmaker Dani Olmo, according to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The 26-year-old Spanish international has a £51 million release clause in his contract, which must be activated before July 15.

United, who have secured a Europa League spot, are eager to bolster their squad despite uncertainties surrounding manager Erik ten Hag’s future. Their interest in Dani Olmo is part of a broader transfer strategy to strengthen the team.

Manchester City and Liverpool are also keen on Olmo, with both clubs reportedly making moves to secure his signature in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Additionally, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have shown interest in the talented midfielder, making this one of the most competitive transfer pursuits of the summer.

As the July 15 deadline approaches, the race to sign Olmo intensifies, with several European giants vying for his services.