Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG target wants to leave Napoli

Napoli boss Antonio Conte has revealed that winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wants to leave the club.

Conte says the 23-year-old winger has ‘asked to be sold’ in the 2025 January transfer window.

Sky in Italy claimed on Thursday that PSG are holding talks with Napoli over a deal for Kvaratskhelia, while Sky Sports News says Liverpool are keeping an eye on the situation.

Reports have also claimed that Manchester United have made an offer that would see Marcus Rashford join Napoli and Kvaratskhelia move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea have previously been reported to be interested in the winger as well.

Conte said: “Regarding Kvara, he has now asked the club to be sold. I’m telling you without mincing any words.

“It was signalled to me and then the player himself confirmed it to me. Personally, I feel really disappointed, I spent six months with him and the rest of the team, making him feel at the centre of the project.

“We worked with the club to get his contract renewed, but after six months we are back to square one.

“I take these things head on, but I haven’t had the cutting edge [to keep him]. Now I’m at a point where I have to take a step back, because I can’t chain people to the club who don’t want to be here.

“It was a bolt from the blue. Now the player’s representatives and the club will resolve the situation. And if he ever stays, he must never think I wanted to chain him to the club.

“I did this this summer, a bit presumptuously as I thought I would be able to convince him. I didn’t succeed.

“And obviously, he is not available to play against Verona.”