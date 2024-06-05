Man Utd make £51m bid for young defender

Manchester United have made a significant move in the transfer market, bidding £51 million for Lille’s young star Leny Yoro, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

The 18-year-old defender, previously linked with Liverpool, has now become a focal point of a fierce rivalry between the two Premier League giants.

Yoro has been touted as one of the most promising talents in European football, and both United and Liverpool are keen to secure his services to bolster their defensive options in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Liverpool had recently entered the race to sign Leny Yoro, but Manchester United’s substantial offer shows their determination to win this transfer battle.

With Raphael Varane departing United and Joel Matip leaving Liverpool, both clubs are in need of fresh talent at the back. Yoro’s potential makes him an ideal candidate to fill these gaps and become a future star in the Premier League.